EUROPE POWER-Most contracts at record highs on supply concerns

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - European power prices were at or just below record highs on Monday, with recent upward momentum boosted by French reactor outages and the looming prospect of cuts to the supply of Russian gas.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday said that gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany will be cut to zero from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 and restart volumes will be only 20% of capacity, piling pressure on the region to refuel before winter. NG/EU

"The current conflict has exposed the extent of Europe's dependence on cheap hydrocarbons from a hostile neighbour," Timera Energy said in a research note, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Short-term French nuclear power availability dropped by 6.5 percentage points from Friday levels to only 42% of available capacity and the Bugey 2 reactor is down unexpectedly for three days to Wednesday. POWER/FR

Timera said the power crisis is being driven by nuclear availability issues, depleted hydro levels and declining thermal output.

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 25.8% at 703.2 euros ($703.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1255 GMT, after touching a record high of 705 euros TRDEBYZ4.

A raft of quarterly and monthly German contracts TRDEBMU2 were at contract highs. TRDEBWKD1

French year-ahead power was up 15.1% at 840 euros TRFRBYZ3, with most traded months quarters on the curve at records.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 extended losses to hit 94.67 euros a tonne, down 3.4%.

German day-ahead power was 21.6% up from Monday delivery at 620 euros but below an earlier level of 639 euros TRDEBD1, while the equivalent French contract, at 648 euros, was up 12.7% from Monday's settlement but below an intraday high of 648 euros. TRFRBD3

Refinitiv Eikon analysts noted that German wind power output will be on the rise day-on-day. Data showed it is likely to be up by 2.6 gigawatts (GW) at 4.8 GW on Tuesday.

German gas market operator Trading Hub Europe (THE) released a list of companies that have asked for payments from funds it collects under a new gas levy to protect the gas market from possible insolvencies.

($1 = 1.0001 euros)

Vera Eckert; David Goodman and Devika Syamnath

