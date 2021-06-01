EUROPE POWER-More wind, sliding demand lowers spot price

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dipped on Tuesday as wind power supply in Germany was forecast to rise, and demand was seen down in France and Germany.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 shed 2.2% to 66.75 euros ($81.91) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0857 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dipped 3.3% at 66 euros/MWh.

The residual load is expected to increase because of diminishing renewable supply in the region except in Germany, Refinitiv analysts said.

Net exports from Germany to neighbouring countries is therefore expected to provide some support to the German price, they added.

German wind power supply is forecast to increase by 3.9 gigawatts (GW) to 8.4 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast to fall 1.3 GW to 2.5 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability rose 1.6 percentage points to 69% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in the Germany is seen dipping 700 megawatts (MW) to 56.5 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is forecast to dip 200 MW to 44.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen up 1.7 degrees Celsius to 17.7C day on the day, while temperatures in France are seen flat, the data showed.

Throughout the week, average temperatures are seen rising day-day in Germany to around 19C Friday, while staying around 20C in France.

Power forward prices rallied along with fuels and carbon emissions.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 2.5% at 65 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded, with a bid-ask range between 65 and 66.15 euros.

In recent weeks the contract has been in trading range of the current bid-ask price.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.2% to 52.83 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 rose 1.7% to $82 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8180 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Barbara Lewis)

