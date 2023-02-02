EUROPE POWER-More wind power, lower consumption cut spot prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Thursday on forecasts for surging German wind power volumes and weaker pre-weekend demand.

German Friday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 dropped 20.5% to 106.5 euros ($117.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 shed 6.5% to 143.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to increase to 39.8 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead from 28.5 expected on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was stable at 78% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French energy worker unions plan new strikes over pension reform on Feb. 6-7 and on Feb. 11, having last reduced power supply on Tuesday over the controversial issue.

Power demand in Germany is projected to decrease by 1 GW on Friday to 62.1 GW, and to lose 1.3 GW in France to 62.9 GW, Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a note a couple of cold days with frosty nights were likely n the region next week but added that a return of milder, windier and wetter weather was likely for the week after next.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 gained 1% to 187.4 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 stood 1.8% higher at 202 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.8% to 96.14 euros a tonne.

German utility group BDEW said government plans for the fast roll-out of renewables, clean hydrogen and grid upgrades were challenging.

Commenting on an economy minister statement saying power supply in coming years would be secure even if the country was to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030, BDEW said it was sceptical.

It said it doubted that enough hydrogen-ready gas and biomass plants could be built fast enough, saying the current market design discouraged investments.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; additional reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.