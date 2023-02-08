EUROPE POWER-More wind in Germany weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday as wind supply is expected to rise in Germany, leading to more exports.

An improved wind supply is reducing residual load in Germany until second off peak hours, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that they expect slightly higher exports day-on-day.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 13.3% to 132 euros ($141.95) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0958 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.8% to 163.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 7.3 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 18 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to fall 1.9 GW to 660 megawatts (MW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 77% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Utility EDF's EDF.PA hydropower group announced a local strike between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. CET (1000-1400 GMT) on Thursday.

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 410 MW day-on-day to 69.1 GW and France will likely see demand go down 250 MW from 62.8 GW in that period.

The EEX saw a 20% fall year-on-year in its European power futures volumes in January to 314.3 TWh. It cited the uncertainties in the European electricity markets since Russia's westwards gas exports dried up following the Ukraine war.

By contrast, EEX subsidiary Epex Spot saw an overall 8% rise in its Jan. intraday and day-ahead volumes to 58.8 TWh.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.5% to 163.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 178 to 180.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.9% at 91.12 euros a tonne.

A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.