EUROPE POWER-More wind and less demand push down spot prices

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices for Friday fell on Thursday as German wind supply was seen ramping up for a third day in a row, and demand was expected to fall throughout the region.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 17.6% at 55 euros ($60.17) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0940 GMT.

French baseload for the day ahead TRFRBD1 added 23% to 43.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise by 8.3 gigawatts (GW) to 24.7 GW on Friday while French output was set to rise by 4.7 GW to 10.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability fell by two percentage points to 70% of total capacity as the Belleville 2 reactor went offline with an outage. POWER/FR

The Belleville 2 reactor was disconnected early Thursday morning for an assessment and controls to be carried out on equipment in the machine room, operator EDF said.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 1.2 GW to 57 GW on Friday while demand in France is expected to drop by 3 GW to 51.1 GW.

A decrease in residual load is expected throughout the region because of higher wind output and lower demand, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said.

RWE RWEG.DE could build 3 GW of hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plant capacity by 2030 as part of planned tenders in Germany to secure the country's supply as it shifts towards renewable energy sources, the company's chief executive said.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 ticked up 0.1% to 73.35 euros/MWh.

French 2025 baseload TRFRBYZ5 was untraded with an ask price of 74.95 euros/MWh.

With only a few more weeks left in the heating season, Europe is on course to end the winter with a record amount of gas in storage, sending prices sliding and dispelling fears about energy shortages.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

