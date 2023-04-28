EUROPE POWER-More supply, weakening demand weigh on nearby prices

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices weakened on Friday ahead of a three-day weekend, with Tuesday delivery TRDEBD4TRFRBD4 untraded at 0830 GMT, being the next working day after the May 1 holiday.

Refinitiv Eikon data indicated more German wind and solar output was on the cards for early next week, coinciding with waning demand projections for Tuesday and across the shortened working week.

Traded prices over the next three days were in the 60 to 100 euros a megawatt (MWh) range, compared with respective closes for Friday delivery in Germany at 105 euros, and 100 euros in France.

German week-ahead baseload supply was bid at 88 euros/MWh ($96.67), down 5.9% from the contract's close TRDEBWKD.

German wind power production is forecast at 14.1 gigawatts (GW) next Tuesday, compared with 10.7 GW expected on Friday, and solar output at 11.8 GW, compared with 4.9 on GW Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Switzerland's nuclear sector, which correlates with supply in the wider region, will see the country's biggest reactor at Leibstadt close for maintenance throughout May. POWER/CH

Consumption in Germany is expected to decline by 1.7 GW on Tuesday to 54.7 GW, compared with Friday's level, and to remain unchanged at 45.5 GW in France.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 gained 2% to 148.3 euros, while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 did not change hands, having previously settled at 188 euros.

French utility EDF raised first-quarter sales by over a third but reported 7% lower nuclear output due to outages and strikes.

German Uniper's new 300 MW Irsching 6 gas-fired plant is running tests and due to synchronise with the grid on May 4, EEX information showed.

French consultancy Omnegy in remarks for Reuters said national nuclear availability would improve next winter and the demand side had shown some flexibility, but hydro power is suffering from a water deficit.

In a very cold 2023/24 winter, there may have to be some load cuts to keep grids balanced. This could affect big industrials.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Mark Potter)

