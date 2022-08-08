EUROPE POWER-More renewable, nuclear supplies weigh on spot prices

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A rise in nuclear and green power supply on Monday weighed on prompt prices in the European wholesale market, even as higher demand was predicted.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 358 euros ($364.69) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT, 7.1% below the price of Monday delivery. French day-ahead baseload, at 360 euros, TRFRBD1 was down 8.2%.

French nuclear capacity availability, at 52.1% of the installed total, exceeded the level recorded on Friday by 2.8 percentage points.

French nuclear regulator ASN approved an extension for a lift of thermal discharge limits from the Saint Alban, Tricastin, Blayais and Golfech power plants, nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said.

The ASN had previously lifted the river heating limit until Aug. 8.

EDF also cancelled the restriction warnings due to high temperatures at the Saint Alban and Bugey nuclear plants on the Rhone river. River temperatures at both plants are expected to peak on Aug. 14 before declining, remaining below the 28 degree Celsius limit.

In Germany, water levels on the Rhine fell during hot dry weather over the weekend, limiting cargo vessel loads.

Wind and solar power generation in both Germany and France is due to rise day-on-day to Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power usage in Germany will rise by 1.4 gigawatts (GW) to 54.8 GW on Tuesday and in France will edge up by 200 MW to 43 GW, the data showed.

The power curve was mixed after setting a series of contract records last week amid concern over Russian gas supplies.

Russian exports via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany, and those through Ukrainian pipelines remained steady after cuts this year, which have driven up prices, causing a financial squeeze for importers and raising fears about supply in winter.

German power for delivery in 2023 TRDEBYZ3 did not trade after closing at 410 euros on Friday.

The equivalent French position was also untraded, having settled at 539 euros.TRFRBYZ3

($1 = 0.9816 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Forrest Crellin, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

