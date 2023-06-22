EUROPE POWER-More nuclear, German wind supply weigh down prompt

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell sharply on Thursday as more renewable and nuclear supply combined with weak pre-weekend demand and an easing of the current heat-wave.

German Friday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 stood 14.6% lower at 106.8 euros ($117.44) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0825 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 traded 12.8% down at 106 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to more than double to 15.9 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, rising from an expected level of 6 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

This outweighed anticipated losses in French wind and German solar output day-on-day, while French solar output was due to increase.

Power consumption in the main markets Germany and France, put together was due to be 1.6 GW down on Friday, compared with the Thursday level.

Water levels on the Rhine have risen after heavy rain overnight but are still too shallow in northern and central areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded.

Levels at the important Kaub WL-KAUB choke point are expected to return close to normal levels on Friday.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 dropped by 2.4% to 143 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 200.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.5% to 89.17 euros a tonne.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published a revised auction calendar for 2023 EU emission allowances (EUA).

German grid company Amprion plans to finalise the planning stage for its 8 gigawatt (GW) north-south Rhein-Main-Link power line by the end of June next year.

The line, to start working early next decade, will bring offshore wind power to the Frankfurt region, where demand is growing.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Merriman)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

