EUROPE POWER-More demand, less supply boost spot prices

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose sharply on Monday, boosted by less wind, lower nuclear supply and calls for energy strikes in France, while lower temperatures and rising demand added to the move higher.

Day-ahead baseload in Germany traded at 329 euros ($348.18) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, 6.8% up from Monday delivery.TRDEBD1 The same French position traded TRFRBD1 11.3% higher at 356 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast at 4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, compared with an already low 6 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 0.7 percentage points from Friday to 49.3% of available capacity.POWER/FR

The CGT union called for strikes, mainly in gas facilities on June 28.

Spot power demand was meanwhile forecast to gain 1 GW day on day in Germany to 57.5 GW and 800 MW in France to stand at 45.2 GW on Tuesday, as temperatures eased.

Power curve contracts gained but stayed below recent records as lower Russian shipments did not fall any further, although the lower rates continue to underpin prices.

lows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and deliveries through Ukraine remained steady, operator data showed.

The prospect of further reductions or complete stops last week prompted Germany to trigger a second alert level under energy security provisions and fears loom of a wider crisis of supply.

German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 was 0.8% up at 258 euros but 4.1 euros below last week's contract high.

The equivalent French contract did not trade after closing at a record 324.5 euros.TRFRBYZ3

Coal for northern European delivery in 2023 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after a record close at $274 a tonne last Thursday as plans to replace gas with coal in power generation boost demand in the region.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 edged 0.2% down to 83.27 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Edmund Blair)

