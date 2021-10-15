EUROPE POWER-Monday spot prices soar with German wind volumes set to plummet

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices for Monday soared in Friday trading as Germany's wind power output looked set to decline by two thirds, overriding the effects of lower demand and higher temperatures.

German baseload for Monday delivery TRDEBD3 jumped 67.7% over the Friday price to 218 euros ($253.05) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1100 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 added 2.8% to 220 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to come in at 9.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, down from 27.9 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 74.8% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear plant workers plan a 24-hour strike over social and employment issues on Tuesday. Potential lost capacity is hard to gauge although recent action tended to have only a low impact.

Power usage in Germany is expected to be 59.4 GW on Monday, down 200 MW from Friday, and to fall by 2.3 GW in France to 50 GW, where temperatures will rise by 3 degrees Celsius by then.

Along the curve, German baseload power for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 shed 2.6% to 132.2 euros/MWh, tracking smaller losses in related carbon.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after a close at 140 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances eased 0.6% to 61.05 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was up 2.6% at $159 a tonne.

The EEG surcharge levied on German consumers to support renewable power next year will fall by 42.7% to 3.723 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), network operators said, confirming previous expectations.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Forrest Crelling in Paris; Editing Kirsten Donovan)

