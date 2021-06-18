EUROPE POWER-Monday spot prices lower as temperatures fall

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery dipped on Friday, as lower temperatures throughout the region are seen lowering demand for cooling.

The French Monday baseload contract TRFRBD3 traded at 80.50 euros ($95.94) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1024 GMT, down 1.8% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent German contract TRDEBD3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 82.50 and 84 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to dip by 840 megawatts (MW) from Friday's level to 6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French wind supply is forecast to drop 1.1 GW to nearly 2 GW.

German solar power production is expected to drop by 450 MW to 10.8 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that German wind power supply is expected to remain around 5 GW next week, peaking at around 7 GW Friday.

French nuclear power availability on Friday dropped 2.9 percentage points to 66% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The Bugey 2 reactor went into an unplanned outage on Thursday, and teams are carrying out checks to determine the origin of the shutdown, operator EDF EDF.PA said.

German power usage was forecast to shed 610 MW from Friday's level to 58.6 GW on Monday while French consumption was expected to drop 1.6 GW to 45.3 GW.

The average temperature in Germany is expected to fall 4.3 degrees Celsius to 21.9C on Monday and is seen dropping 3.1C to 20.1C, the data showed.

Along the curve, rising carbon permit prices lifted forward contracts.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.5% to 65.70 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 1.3% to 67.40 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.3% to 51.55 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dipped 0.1% to $82.40 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Robert Birsel)

