EUROPE POWER-Monday prices up on rising German demand

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery rose on Friday, with consumption forecast to rise in Germany while renewable energy supply is expected to be low.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 73.75 euros ($89.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0943 GMT, up 2.8% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 added 1% to 72.50 euros/MWh.

The residual load on Monday is forecast to increase compared with Friday, driven by an increase in consumption and a fall in solar power output, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that available coal and lignite capacity is expected to increase.

German power usage was forecast to rise by 3.9 gigawatts (GW) from Friday's level to 56.6 GW on Monday while French consumption was expected to edge down 20 megawatts (MW) to 44.5 GW.

French nuclear power availability on Friday remained unchanged at 69% of capacity. POWER/FR

Wind power supply is expected to dip by 60 MW from Friday's level to 3.3 GW in Germany on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French wind supply is forecast to add 300 MW to nearly 2 GW.

German solar power production is expected to drop by 870 MW to 8.9 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, forward prices dipped, tracking falling carbon permit prices.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was down 1.4% at 61.65 euros, tracking weaker carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 fell 1.7% to 62.40 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1.1% to 49.68 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dropped 2% to $80 a tonne.

European power futures volumes on the EEX bourse in May increased 24% year on year to 392 terawatt hours (TWh), with double-digit growth in turnover seen in the German, Austrian and Spanish market segments.

Belgian and UK futures trades amounted to more than double the numbers in the same month a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8258 euros)

