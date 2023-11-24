EUROPE POWER-Monday prices untraded, German wind power supply set to tumble

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts for Monday were untraded on Friday as wind power supply in Germany was seen falling sharply to about a third of the supply forecast for Friday while demand in France is expected to jump on colder weather.

The German and French Monday baseload power contracts were untraded at 1042 GMT. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

German wind power output is forecast to fall by 30.8 gigawatts (GW) to 10.5 GW on Monday, while solar supply is expected to drop by 1.1 GW to 1.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

Wind power in France is seen up 2.2 GW to 9.4 GW, the data showed.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to tick up 640 megawatts (MW) to 60.7 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen rising 4.9 GW to 60.2 GW as average temperatures in France are seen dropping 3 degrees Celsius to 6.5C, LSEG data showed.

Next week's forecasts for France are for cold weather, but there is enough supply in the country's power grid and it should only rely on about 7 GW of imports from neighbours, making it manageable, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

The boss of state-controlled power group EDF said the company was going into the winter "with confidence", having currently 43 GW of power production capacity available.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.2% to 112.15 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was up 0.6% at 117.25 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.4% to 76.90 euros a tonne.

The European Commission has drafted plans to scale up investment in Europe's power grids, including dozens of projects earmarked for priority access to permits and EU funding, a draft document seen by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

