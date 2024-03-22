EUROPE POWER-Monday prices untraded as wind supply expected to drop

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Monday were untraded early on Friday as German wind power supply was expected to drop, while French demand was seen rising.

The German and French baseload contracts for Monday were untraded at 0932 GMT.

Wind supply would likely weaken to lower levels on Monday than what was expected on Friday, so the base price could be higher than that paid for Friday delivery, LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

German wind power output is forecast to drop 6.1 gigawatts (GW) from Friday to 11.3 GW on Monday, while wind power in France is expected to be up 2 GW at 4.9 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis shows German wind supply could dip on Tuesday to around 12 GW before rebounding to around 17 GW on Wednesday and near 23 GW on Thursday.

French nuclear availability was flat at 70% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to drop 660 megawatts (MW) to 55.4 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen rising 3 GW at 50.3 GW.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 fell 0.6% to 78.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 added 0.3% to 75.25 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1% to 59.65 euros a metric ton.

Ukraine's energy grid is receiving urgent assistance from Poland, Romania and Slovakia after a wave of Russian air strikes that damaged energy facilities and left more than 1 million people without power, national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

