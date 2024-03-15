EUROPE POWER-Monday prices untraded as German wind expected to halve

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Monday were untraded early on Friday as German wind power supply was expected to drop to slightly less than half of Friday's level.

The German and French baseload contracts for Monday were untraded at 0938 GMT.

LSEG analysis shows German wind supply is expected to slide down throughout the week to 9 GW Thursday before rebounding on Friday to around 16 GW.

Analysts at Kpler said that while the stress corrosion found on the Blayais 4 reactor last week is the first on the French fleet's oldest reactors, a price rally is not justified as the threat to the supply-demand balance is low in the spring and summer.

They added that current fundamentals are actually pointing towards oversupply over the next couple quarters.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 fell 1% to 77.25 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), with the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 down 0.4% to 74.70 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 0.3% to 58.28 euros a metric ton.

Germany's Federal Environment Agency (UBA) confirmed preliminary projections that Europe's biggest economy's greenhouse emissions fell by around 10% year-on-year in 2023, putting the country on track to meet its 2030 climate targets.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

