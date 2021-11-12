EUROPE POWER-Monday prices rise on lower wind power expectations

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European power prices for Monday delivery rose in wholesale market trading on Friday, lifted by an expected drop in wind power supply.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was up 23.1% at 205.50 euros ($235.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1035 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 gained 17.8% to 215 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply on Monday is expected to fall by 2.5 gigawatts (GW) from Friday's level to 6.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Levels are expected to reach a low of about 3 GW Tuesday before rising to about 13 GW on Wednesday and more than 20 GW at the end of the week.

Wind power in France is expected to increase by 960 megawatts (MW) from Friday to 4.1 GW on Monday, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged on Friday at 69.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French power group EDF EDF.PA received notice from unions about a planned strike on Monday.

EDF said that it would no longer cut off French retail customers' electricity supplies for unpaid bills, extending a winter truce introduced by the regulator.

Power demand in Germany is forecast at 61.5 GW on Monday, down 1.5 GW from Friday, while demand in France is seen at 61.1 GW, down 630 MW from Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are forecast to rise 1.7 degrees Celsius from Friday to 6.8C on Monday and up 0.5C in France to 8.5C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 2.9% to 116.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 120 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.4% to trade at 63.46 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $106.50 a tonne previously.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

