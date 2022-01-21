EUROPE POWER-Monday prices rise on low German renewable supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday firmed in Friday trading as wind and solar supplies in main producer country Germany were due to fall.

Baseload electricity for Monday in Germany TRDEBD3 stood at 236 euros ($267.58) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1055 GMT, 45.7% above what was paid for Friday delivery.

The equivalent French baseload contract TRFRBD3 was untraded but indicated in a 239-254 euro range after Friday delivery had settled at 218.8 euros.

German wind power output is expected to more than halve to 9.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 24.6 GW on Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, which also indicated smaller French output halving in the period.

German solar power will come in at 1.6 GW, down from 2 GW on Friday.

Latest nuclear availability in France rose to 82.5% of installed capacity, up from 81.1% a day earlier. POWER/FR

The restart of the currently shut 900 MW Dampierre 1 French reactor was delayed to Jan. 26 from Jan. 30, with no reason supplied.

On the demand side, daily power usage in Germany is set to stand at 63.3 GW on Monday, 1.4 GW below the predicted Friday level, and at 74.7 GW in France, losing 900 MW as temperatures are set to nudge higher.

Forward power prices increased, shrugging off weaker carbon and fuels.NG/GBO/R

German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 2.1% to 122.5 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 128.4 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 dropped 1.4% to 84.36 euros per tonne.

The European Energy Exchange EEX, headquartered in Germany, released numbers for 2021 showing higher trading volumes across its electricity, gas, carbon and freight contracts, benefiting from its global expansion.

Statistics group AGEB trimmed its estimate for growth in German energy consumption last year to 2.6% from a November forecast of 3%, citing slowing construction sector activity amid supply chain problems in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8820 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Additional reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

