EUROPE POWER-Monday prices mixed as lower demand offsets light wind

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Monday were mixed in Friday wholesale market trading as the main markets reconciled lower wind power supply with falling demand, despite sustained cold weather.

Over-the-counter baseload power for Monday in Germany TRDEBD3 by 0945 GMT was untraded in a firmer range of 63.8-65.3 euros ($76.93-78.74) per megawatt hour (MWh) after Friday closed at 60.8 euros/MWh.

The same French contract TRFRBD3 was level at 64 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to drop by 8.7 gigawatts (GW) by Monday to reach a relatively low 7 GW on that day, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66.2% of capacity. POWER/FR

French electricity demand was forecast to shed 800 MW by Monday to stand at 48.3 GW and to lose the same amount in Germany, where the Monday total was projected at 57.8 GW.

Temperatures will barely trend higher in Germany next week and fall again in France, continuing an unseasonably cool April.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 lost 1.3% at 58.3 euros/MWh.

French 2022 baseload TRFRBYZ2 did not trade, having previously closed at a contract high of 58.50 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.9% to 46.7 euros a tonne, after reaching contract highs this week, driven by European Union policies to boost trading and tighten climate goals.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dropped by 1% to $74 a tonne.

Elsewhere, Germany will expand the wind and solar capacity tenders while also relieving consumers of some of the burden of supporting renewable generation.

German utility RWE's chief executive supported the wider introduction of contracts for difference (CFDs) for renewables that are in place in Britain.

Europe will apply emissions trading to buildings and transport, the European Commission President said at a world summit.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

