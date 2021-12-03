EUROPE POWER-Monday prices jump as wind supply falls

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices for Monday delivery rose as supply from wind turbines is expected to fall throughout the region.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 jumped 99.3% to 280 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1055 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 gained 6.2% to 325 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply on Monday is expected to fall by 16.7 gigawatts (GW) from Friday's level to 12.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Levels are expected to rise to above 19 GW and 22 GW on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, then drop back to around 15 GW on Thursday and Friday.

Wind power in France is expected to fall by 3.3 GW to 5.8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability dipped 0.7 percentage points on Friday to 70.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in France is forecast to fall 2.7 GW Monday to 69.9 GW as average temperatures in the country are seen up 1 degree Celsius at 5.3C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany is seen at 65.6 GW on Monday, down 120 megawatts (MW) from Friday, the data showed.

German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 0.5% to 147.75 euros/MWh, tracking rising oil prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 0.9% to 178 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 0.5% to trade at 79.45 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 80.42 euros earlier in the session.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $108 a tonne on Thursday.

