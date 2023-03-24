EUROPE POWER-Monday prices indicated higher as temperatures fall

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - European wholesale power for Monday delivery was untraded on Friday morning but indicated higher on a return of cool weather expected to boost demand for heating.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed that temperatures in Germany will drop 9 degrees Celsius to 3.3 degrees on Monday, down from 12.2 degrees on Friday. Temperatures in France are expected to drop by 4 degrees to 7.9 degrees.

Accompanying rain and wind, however, should boost power supplies at the same time.

German baseload power TRDEBD3 for Monday was at an asking price of 84 euros ($90.54) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT after the price for Friday had closed at 55 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was bid at 81.50 euros compared with the Friday settlement at 62.50 euros.

German wind power output is forecast to fall to 28.6 gigawatts on Monday, down from Friday's strong 33.5 GW, but this still represents utilisation of half of all available capacity.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in France is forecast to rise by 2 GW from Friday to 49.5 GW on Monday while German power is projected to fall by 1.1 GW to 54.9 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 3.6% at 143.5 euros while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a settlement at 194 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged up 0.2% to 92.72 euros a tonne.

Leaders of European Union nations on Thursday agreed to fast-track reforms to the bloc's electricity market by the end of the year in an effort to tame severe price spikes registered since Russia cut gas supplies to Europe last year.

($1 = 0.9278 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

