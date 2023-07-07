EUROPE POWER-Monday prices firm as wind supply seen staying low

Adds closing prices, higher expected temperatures

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - German and French power prices for Monday rose from Friday levels as wind supply was expected to stay relatively low while warmer temperatures were set to nudge up demand.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Monday delivery settled at 110.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0952 GMT, up 2.8% compared with the Friday price.

German spot prices rose steeply this week as wind supply plunged.

Wind power production on Monday was projected up 3.6 gigawatts (GW) from Friday at 7 GW, though it would still be 18.4 GW lower than a week earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar output was forecast to ease 2 GW from Friday to 12.4 GW while consumption was seen little changed at 53.5 GW.

Crude oil prices were also firm on Friday as investors assessed supply cuts and prospects for further interest rate hikes. O/R

In France, the power contract for Monday delivery TRFRBD1ended 6.7% up compared with the Friday level at 104.00 euros/MWh, after being untraded earlier in the session.

French nuclear availability, currently at about 63% of capacity, could be boosted by the restart of the 900 MW Dampierre 2 reactor, now scheduled for Friday, data compiled by Reuters showed.

That could be followed by a planned outage for the 1,300 MW Belleville 1 reactor on Saturday and the restart of the 1,300 MW Penly 1 reactor, now set for Sunday, the data showed. POWER/FR

French power demand was projected to reach 45 GW on Monday, up 1 GW from Friday, as average temperatures were set to rise more than 1 degree Celsius during a hot spell, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Along the price curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was 2.4% up at 144.40 euros/MWh while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was 3.8% higher at 178.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.2% to 86.15 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans and Chris Reese)

