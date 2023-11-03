EUROPE POWER-Monday prices down on gains in wind supply

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European spot contracts for Monday fell on Friday, as wind power supply was seen rising throughout the region.

The German Monday baseload power contract traded at 58 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, down 14.5% from the price paid for Friday. TRDEBD3

The equivalent French contract was down 6% to 63 euros/MWh. TRFRBD3

"Compared to Friday, all fundamentals (on Monday) point in the bearish direction and thermal availability is improved," LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson said.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points to 68% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German wind power output is forecast to rise 7.4 gigawatts (GW) to 36.1 GW on Monday, while solar supply is expected to rise by 670 megawatts (MW) to 3.8 GW, LSEG data showed.

LSEG analysis showed German wind power supply would drop to around 24 GW on Tuesday and 23 GW on Wednesday, before rebounding to 27 GW on Thursday.

Wind power in France is seen rising 3.3 GW to 13.9 GW, the data showed.

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 850 MW to 56.8 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen edging down 180 MW to 51 GW, LSEG data showed.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 1.1% at 120.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 121.75 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.4% to 78.90 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Varun H K)

