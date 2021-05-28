EUROPE POWER-Monday prices dip on rising solar, lower demand

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery slid on Friday due to a projected increase in solar power supply in Germany, and lower demand in France and Germany.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 68.25 euros ($83.18) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1019 GMT, down 10.7% from Friday delivery

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 was down 11.7% at 66.25 euros/MWh

Compared to Friday, the residual load is expected to drop in the entire Central Western European region on Monday, Refinitiv analysts said

Wind power supply is expected to shed 1.9 gigawatts (GW) from Friday's level to 3.9 GW in Germany on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French wind supply is forecast to add 2.1 GW to nearly 4 GW

German solar power production is expected to rise 3.1 GW to 11.7 GW, the data showed

Wind power supply in Germany is seen remaining around 4 to 5 GW through next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed

French nuclear power availability on Friday shed 1.5 percentage points to 66.8% of capacity as two reactors went offlinePOWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to fall by 1.9 GW from Friday's level to 56.1 GW on Monday while French consumption was expected to shed 1.8 GW to 46.9 GW

Average temperatures on Monday are expected to rise by 2.4 degrees Celsius in Germany and by 2C in France

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was down 0.5% at 63.10 euros, tracking weaker carbon permits

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 fell 0.9% to 63.50 euros

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1.2% to 51.23 euros a tonne

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 edged up 0.1% to $80.50 a tonne

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.