EUROPE POWER-Monday prices boosted by drop in renewables supply

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Monday jumped in Friday wholesale market trading as renewables supply declined, overriding falling demand as temperatures begin to rise.

Broker Marex Spectron said temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal norms next week, but that wind, solar and hydro power availability will remain tight.

The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Monday delivery in Germany TRDEBD3 reached 73.50 euros ($88.02)per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT, 15.3% more than paid for Friday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 added 8% at 77.50 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected at 7.7 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, down 4.1 GW from the Friday level, while France is forecast to lose 3.5 GW to 1.3 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Solar power generation will also fall in Germany and rise only marginally in France, where nuclear availability remained at 66.2% of capacity.POWER/FR

In Germany, the Grohnde reactor rejoined the grid.POWER/DE

German demand is forecast at 59.5 GW on Monday, down 1.3 GW, and at 54.5 GW in France, down 3.5 GW.

Curve contracts tracked higher carbon and oil.

On the forward curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.3% to 58.10 euros/MWh while its French counterpart TRFRBYZ2 added 1% to 57.05 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.3% to 44.73 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 increased 1.2% to $74.40 a tonne.

Germany's regulator ruled that Steag's Walsum 9 coal plant may be retired from July, as planned.

Research firm ICIS analysed additional renewable capacities required for Europe to meet its 2030 decarbonisation targets.

Combining goals for green hydrogen and electrification and to arrive at a 64% renewable share by then would require 241 GW more solar and wind power generation on top of current plans.

