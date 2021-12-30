EUROPE POWER-Monday power prices rise on post-holiday demand return

OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - European power prices for Monday delivery rose on Thursday with industrial demand set to return after the holiday season, although strong wind and mild weather were capping the gains and prices further out fell.

Over-the-counter delivery of baseload power for Monday in France TRFRBD4 traded at 150 euros/MWh by 1220 GMT, up from Thursday's price of 112.50 euros/MWh. Monday baseload power for Germany TRDEBD4 had not yet traded.

Power demand in Germany is set to rise 5.1 gigawatts (GW) to 57.1 GW on Monday, with French demand forecast up 9.2 GW at 57.5 GW, as industrial activity picks up again after the Christmas and New Year's holiday period.

However, temperatures will remain unseasonably mild, averaging 5.2 Celsius above normal on Monday in France and 7.1C above normal in Germany.

German wind power is forecast to average 36.4 GW on Monday, up from 31.3 GW on Friday, while solar power output will climb by 354 megawatts (MW) to average 965 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear capacity in January was expected to be at its lowest level ever for this time of year, but the mild weather was mitigating the risk to power supplies, grid operator RTE said on Thursday.

Available nuclear capacity in France currently stands at 45.3 GW, or 72.6%, and is forecast to rise to 47.9 GW by Monday.POWER/FR

Germany will decommission its Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen C nuclear plants with a combined capacity of 4.2 GW on Friday night as part of its nuclear exit schedule - effectively halving available nuclear capacity. POWER/DE

RWE RWEG.DE is also closing 0.9 GW of lignite coal-fired power plant capacity, it said.

Further out, the German front-year power contract TRDEBYZ2 fell by 20 euros to 203 euros/MWh, while baseload power for 2023 TRDEBYZ3 fell 4.25 euros to 120.75 euros/MWh.

The French contract for 2023 TRFRBYZ3 rose 1 euro to 126 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 76 cents to 79.60 euros per tonne.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 shed 6.15 euros to 90.35 euros/MWh and oil prices also eased. O/R

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by David Clarke)

