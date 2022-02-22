EUROPE POWER-Lower wind supply lifts spot prices

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind generation was set to drop on Wednesday.

"For tomorrow, we expect lower wind production and a drop close to seasonal normal levels in the evening," Refinitiv analysts said. However, solar power generation is forecast to surpass 21 GW around noon Wednesday, they said.

"The US and UK are set to announce sanctions against Ukraine this morning and we expect nervousness with gas prices today, which will most likely impact spot power already this morning," they added.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery added 10.8% to 135.50 euros ($153.48) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1009 GMT.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 gained 11.3% to 192 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall by 7.3 gigawatts (GW) to 28.2 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to fall 6.9 GW day on day to 2.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose to 72.6% of installed capacity as a reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Errors in capacity calculations between Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 added an extra 1,500 megawatts (MW) to the daily totals. This was reflected in the offline and online capacity calculations as well.

French power supplier EDF EDF.PA expects a planned state capital increase to occur in coming weeks, while France's competition watchdog has fined the company and its subsidaries 300 million euros over its abuse of its dominant position.

Power demand in Germany is seen down 910 MW on Wednesday at 62.7 GW, while consumption in France is projected to add 610 MW to 61 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.8% to 142.50 euros/MWh, rising with fuel prices.NG/EUO/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after reaching a contract high of 162.85 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 0.8% to 88.96 euros a tonne.

Russia's energy minister said that Europe would not be able to replace large volumes of Russian natural gas with liquefied natural gas from different countries.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Louise Heavens)

