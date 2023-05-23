News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Lower wind supply lifts spot price

Credit: REUTERS/Morris MacMatzen

May 23, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as wind power supply was seen falling throughout the region.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery rose 24% to 95.50 euros ($105.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT. The French Wednesday contract TRFRBD1 was at 82.50 euros/MWh, up 10.7%.

Wind power is seen falling throughout the region on Wednesday while solar power is expected to remain mostly flat, Refinitiv analysts said.

Power from German solar panels is similarly expected to edge up 410 MW to 9.6 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Germany's economy minister expects the government to reach an agreement on subsidizing power prices for energy-intensive industries in the coming months despite ongoing differences on the issue within the coalition, he said.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 dipped 0.9% to 174 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.4% to 86.51 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
