EUROPE POWER-Lower wind supply lifts spot price

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as wind power supply was seen falling throughout the region.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery rose 24% to 95.50 euros ($105.13) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT. The French Wednesday contract TRFRBD1 was at 82.50 euros/MWh, up 10.7%.

Wind power is seen falling throughout the region on Wednesday while solar power is expected to remain mostly flat, Refinitiv analysts said.

Power from German solar panels is similarly expected to edge up 410 MW to 9.6 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 66% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Germany's economy minister expects the government to reach an agreement on subsidizing power prices for energy-intensive industries in the coming months despite ongoing differences on the issue within the coalition, he said.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 dipped 0.9% to 174 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.4% to 86.51 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

