EUROPE POWER-Lower wind supply, higher demand lift German spot, French lower

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for the day-ahead on Monday were mixed in the two main markets, with the German price up on a projected more than halving of wind power output and that in France down as more nuclear capacity became available.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to come in at 7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday compared with 18.4 GW expected on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was up three percentage points compared with Friday's at 49% of installed capacity, data from utility EDF showed. POWER/FR

Demand in Germany is seen up by 1.8 GW on Tuesday at 58.6 GW and 1.4 GW in France at 45.6 GW, owing to falling temperatures.

German Tuesday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 375 euros ($374.06) a megawatt hour (MWh), 50% above the price paid for Monday at 0945 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 2% down at 387 euros.

In the gas market, buyers of Russian supply briefly resumed nominations for supply on the major Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany for the first time since the crucial pipeline was shut down for maintenance about three weeks ago, but later on, there were no renominations on the pipeline operator's website.

Along the power forwards curve, contracts were sold down along with weaker oil and carbon, with many European markets subdued as Britain observed a public holiday on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, taking the London marketplace out of the equation. O/RNG/EU

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 4.5% to 487 euros/MWh. The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 saw an asking price of 558 euros, having previously closed at 590 euros.

Germany's month-ahead power delivery contract was at an 11-week low and fourth quarter 2022 at an 8-week low.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 lost 3.1% at 70.89 euros a tonne.

Water depths on the Rhine River in Germany have risen after falling this summer to lows that disrupted transportation, including coal barge shipments to power stations.

($1 = 1.0025 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Ed Osmond)

