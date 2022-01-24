EUROPE POWER-Lower wind, rising demand lift spot price

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose in wholesale trading on Monday, with wind generation forecast to drop throughout the region while demand is expected to rise.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 271 euros ($306.91) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1001 GMT, 12% above the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 was up 9.6% at 274 euros.

Wind power supply throughout the region is expected to remain weak on Tuesday, Refinitiv analyst said.

German wind power is expected to fall by 1 gigawatt (GW) day on day to 5.5 GW on Tuesday, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average daily wind supply in the country is expected to jump on Wednesday to almost 19 GW and reach a high of 38 GW on Thursday.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to drop by 1.7 GW to 270 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at 82.5% of installed capacity on Monday.POWER/FR

French unions are planning strikes through Jan. 27 in the mining and energy sectors among others. They did not indicate how much production would be affected.

Daily power demand in Germany is expected to rise by 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to 65.6 GW on Tuesday while consumption in France is projected to rise by 1.2 GW to 76.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The average temperature in Germany is forecast to fall 2.5 degrees Celsius to 1.5C Tuesday.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.8% to 126 euros/MWh.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 127.38 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 1.8% to 85.95 euros a tonne.

The European Union's draft plan to label gas and nuclear plants as green investments risks causing confusion and mis-stated financial disclosures, expert advisers to the bloc said.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have risen from the weekend.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

