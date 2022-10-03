EUROPE POWER-Lower wind, rising consumption lift Tuesday price

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts rose on Monday as wind supply is expected to fall and demand is seen up following the Unity day holiday in Germany.

"Residual load is increasing as Germany returns from a holiday," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the gas price is expected lower day on day.

The German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday was at 273 euros ($266.48) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1010 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 6.1% to 297 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 5.6 gigawatts (GW) to 10.2 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen edging up 440 megawatts (MW) to 2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 1.7 percentage points to 47% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The Cruas 4 reactor went offline Saturday with an unplanned outage, and operator EDF EDF.PA said teams were mobilised to determine the origins of the outage.

Demand was forecast to jump nearly 9 GW in Germany to 56.7 GW in Germany on Tuesday after the holiday and tick up 320 MW to 45.7 GW in France, the data showed.

The German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 7.1% to 430 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with an ask price of 552 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2.4% to 65.10 euros a tonne.

Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year as Russian pipeline gas supplies dwindle and gas demand falls in Europe in response to energy saving measures and high prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI is in talks with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and Austria's Gas Connect Austria (GCA) to explore potential options to unblock gas supplies coming from Moscow through Austria, a spokesman for Eni said.

($1 = 1.0245 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

