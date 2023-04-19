EUROPE POWER-Lower wind, rising consumption lift spot price

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday on expectations of reduced wind power generation in Germany along with additional demand.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 rose 27.5% to 109 euros ($119.39) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0858 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 5.4% to 112.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to fall by 2.3 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 20.3 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to tick up 230 megawatts (MW) to 5.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The forecast drop in wind power comes with a similar fall in solar supply and an increase in consumption for a higher forecasted day-ahead price, Refinitiv analysts said.

German solar power supply is also seen falling 2.6 GW to 5.9 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed.

Solar supply is, however, seen rebounding before the weekend, and is expected to come in around 11 GW Friday and Saturday, Refinitiv analysis showed.

French nuclear availability gained two percentage points to 62% of available capacity as the Paluel 2 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 770 MW day on day to 56.5 GW, while consumption in France is expected to add 500 MW to 48.5 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Along the curve, the German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 2.7% to 152 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was unchanged with an asking price of 219 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.6% at 95.84 euros per tonne.

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Louise Heavens)

