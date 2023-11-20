EUROPE POWER-Lower wind, more demand lifts spot prices

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European spot power prices gained in early trading on Monday as German wind supply is seen falling and demand is expected to rise throughout the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 124.50 euros ($135.79) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1022 GMT, up 23.3% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 26.3% at 118.75 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to drop by 8 gigawatts (GW) to 10.5 GW on Tuesday while French output is expected to fall 4 GW to 5.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is projected to shed 480 megawatts (MW) to 1.6 GW on Tuesday.

A sharp decrease in German wind is the main bullish factor for Tuesday, LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said, adding that residual load is seen up throughout the region on lower wind and higher consumption.

LSEG analysis showed that German wind power output is expected to rise to 13 GW on Wednesday before jumping to near 40 GW on Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 67% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany remain closed to shipping on Monday after a rise in water levels following recent heavy rain, navigation authorities said.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 rose 2.2% to 115.50 euros/MWh.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

