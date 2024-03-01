EUROPE POWER-Lower wind, cooler weather to support prices next week

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Monday were untraded early on Friday, but expectations of lower wind power supply and a drop in temperatures should support prices.

German wind power output is forecast to drop by 6.1 gigawatts (GW) from Friday to 15.3 GW on Monday, while wind power in France is seen down 7.7 GW to 4.4 GW, LSEG data showed.

"Next week, the spot market should find support in temperatures falling back close to normal level and prospects of weak wind production," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a daily report.

The average temperature in France is set to drop by 1.9 degrees to 6.5 degrees Celsius. The country relies largely on electricity for heating, with cooler weather having a stronger impact on demand.

The German and French baseload contracts for Monday were untraded at 1109 GMT.

French nuclear availability was unchanged day on day at 72% of available capacity on Friday. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to drop 850 megawatts (MW) to 57.8 GW on Monday, while French demand is seen rising 540 MW to 59.9 GW.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 inched up by 0.1% to 75.00 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 was untraded.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.3% at 56.16 euros a metric ton.

Globally, energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) hit a record high last year, driven partly by increased fossil fuel use in countries where droughts hampered hydropower production, International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Varun H K)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.