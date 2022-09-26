EUROPE POWER-Lower renewables, rising consumption lift spot price

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts rose on Monday as wind and solar supply were expected to fall in Germany and demand is set to rise throughout the region.

Wind supply rebounded to above normal over the weekend, though it is forecast to fall on Tuesday, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the residual load throughout the region is seen higher day on day, except for the two first off-peak hours.

Large increases in lignite, coal and gas capacities are also expected in Germany, they said.

The German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday was at 285 euros ($276.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0931 GMT, up 0.9% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 0.3% to 313 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 1.1 GW to 15.6 GW on Tuesday, while solar supply is expected to shed 1.2 GW to 4.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind power supply in France is expected to add 690 megawatts (MW) to 8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 48% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Water levels on the Rhine in Germany could rise to normal levels this week, with forecasts for heavy rain in river catchment areas, vessel brokers and commodity traders said.

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.4 GW to 57.9 GW in Germany on Tuesday and gain 660 MW to 46.6 GW in France, the data showed.

The German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range of 460 to 465 euros, lower than the close of 495 euros Friday.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 540 and 585 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.8% to 66.93 euros a tonne.

German utility RWE RWEG.DE has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to deliver liquefied natural gas to Europe's largest economy by the end of December, RWE announced on Sunday.

($1 = 1.0320 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

