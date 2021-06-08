EUROPE POWER-Lower German wind supply pushes up spot prices

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices ticked up on Tuesday as German wind power supply is seen declining from a day earlier.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 edged up 0.5% to 78 euros ($94.90) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0828 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 ticked up 0.1% at 76.75 euros/MWh.

Declining German wind power is compensated by an increase in solar power, resulting in a daily average residual load unchanged day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind power supply is forecast to dip by 900 megawatts (MW) to 1.4 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind power production is forecast to edge up 50 MW to 1.4 GW, the data showed.

German solar power production is seen up 660 MW to 10.2 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability rose 1.4 percentage points to 68.9% of capacity after the St. Laurent 1 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Power demand in the Germany is seen up 880 MW to 58.7 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is forecast to edge up 50 MW to 45.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen up 0.4 degrees Celsius to 18.9C day on the day, while temperatures in France are expected to add 1C to 20.8C, the data showed.

Throughout the week, average temperatures are seen rising day-on-day in Germany to nearly 20C Friday, while reaching 22C in France, with both 3C above seasonal norms by Friday.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 1% at 64.85 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded, with a bid-ask range between 64.05 and 66.68 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.4% to 52.19 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 remained untraded after closing at $81.15 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

