EUROPE POWER-Lower demand, rising wind supply weigh on spot price

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday, with wind power output expected to rise in Germany and consumption seen lower in France.

"Wind power supply is forecast to surge again, reaching the highest mark for the last ten days, thus underpinning a bearish outlook for tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said.

They added residual load is also set to drop significantly in France, Netherlands and Belgium.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 22.1% to 88 euros ($95.29) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1012 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 10.8% to 144 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 5.8 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 42.5 GW, while French output is projected to add 2.2 GW to 7.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 77% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French workers reduced power supply in the country from nuclear reactors and thermal plants during the national strike against planned pension reforms.

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise 1.8 GW day-on-day to 63.7 GW while consumption in France is expected to drop 2.5 GW to 67.2 GW.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 4.4% to 178.25 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 gained 3.7% to 195 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked down 0.1% to 89.50 euros a tonne.

The deadline for firms covered by the European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) to comply with the scheme this year will remain April 30, the European Commission said, with changes to the date possible from 2024.

European coal-fuelled power generation climbed last year as countries scrambled to replace Russian gas, but the increase was smaller than feared as renewable energy helped to plug the gap, researchers said.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

