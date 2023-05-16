EUROPE POWER-Lower demand drags German prices lower, France ticks up

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Europe's leading wholesale power markets were mixed on Tuesday, with spot prices in Germany falling on weakening demand, while France ticking up on cool weather.

German Wednesday delivery baseload was at 80.3 euros ($88.39) per megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBD1 at 0915 GMT, down 3.6%, while the equivalent French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1, at 81 euros, was 0.8% higher.

German power demand on the day-ahead will likely come in at 56.9 GW from 57 GW on Tuesday and that in France will shed 500 MW to 47 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption is on a downward slope around the Ascension Day holiday on Thursday, with many businesses remaining closed on the bridging Friday as well.

The forecast for usage is lower still for next week when temperatures in the region will gain 4-5 degrees Celsius compared with current levels, eliminating heating demand.

Supply-wise, German wind power production was forecast to decline by 4.3 gigawatts (GW) to 16.9 GW on Wednesday and that in France should go down by 800 MW to 6.7 GW in the same period, the data also showed.

Further ahead, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.8% to 135.8 euros/MWh, a seven-week low.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 lost 0.5% at 195 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged up 0.6% to 87.51 euros a tonne.

France is hosting a meeting of ministers from 16 pro-nuclear European states on Tuesday, aimed at coordinating the expansion of atomic power.

Germany has nearly doubled a gas storage levy as part of efforts to get gas into inventories and ensure supply security next winter.

Moves to build up Germany's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal infrastructure are advancing but reception facilities in the Baltic Sea are being scaled down in response to local protests and an easing of bottlenecks.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rashmi Aich)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.