EUROPE POWER-Low wind forecast lifts spot prices

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery rose on Thursday as wind power supply in Germany is expected to plummet to less than half of Thursday's level.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 gained 6.4% by 0933 GMT to 75.25 euros ($91.74) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 0.3% at 75 euros.

"Despite a small reduction of consumption and a small gain in solar generation, the German residual load is expected to rise considerably," Refinitiv analysts said.

Wind power supply is expected to fall sharply in Germany by 13.5 gigawatts (GW) to 5.9 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power is seen jumping 5.3 GW to 9.9 GW, the data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to edge up 650 megawatts (MW) to 1.9 GW, the data showed.

Wind power supply in Germany is seen remaining around 4 to 5 GW through next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability remained unchanged at 68.3% of capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to fall 1.8 GW to 57.9 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to dip 640 MW to 48.7 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 fell 1% to 64.55 euros/MWh, down with carbon permits and fuel. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 lost 1.7% to 65 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 1.9% to 52.63 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $81.25 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8202 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Robert Birsel)

