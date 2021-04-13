EUROPE POWER-Low German wind supply lifts spot price

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Wednesday delivery diverged, with German wind power seen plummeting to less than half the level expected on Tuesday while wind power in France is forecast to rise.

German over-the-counter baseload power for Wednesday TRDEBD1 was up 6.4% at 70.25 euros ($83.54) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0908 GMT, after reaching its highest since Feb. 10 at 71.50 euros earlier.

The equivalent French price for day-ahead power TRFRBD1 fell 5.2% to 81.50 euros/MWh.

Power generation from German wind turbines is forecast to plummet by nearly 9 gigawatts (GW) to 6.5 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to add 1.7 GW to 3.8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability was unchanged at 64.7% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

While two reactors are expected back online this week, three more are expected to go offline for maintenance over the weekend, lowering available capacity expectations for next week.

On the supply side, power consumption in Germany is expected to tick up 270 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 61 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In France, demand is expected to fall 350 MW day on day to 57.3 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that demand is expected to remain above seasonal norms in both countries throughout the week as average temperatures through the region remain low.

The German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 shed 0.1% to 57.40 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 dipped 0.3% to 56.25 euros/MWh.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances fell 0.5% to 44.28 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high Tuesday at 44.62 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 gained 0.1% to $71.60 a tonne. ($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

