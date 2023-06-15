EUROPE POWER-Little wind, less nuclear supply lift prompt prices

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose sharply on Thursday as low renewable output and a drop in nuclear availability tightened supply, overriding weaker pre-weekend demand.

German Friday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 was up 6.2% to 125 euros ($135.44) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT and the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 9.3% at 120 euros.

German wind power production is forecast to edge up 400 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 5 gigawatts (GW), representing usage of less than a tenth of installed capacity, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind power in France is due to decline by 900 MW to just 0.7 GW, while solar production in both countries is currently delivering just around 15 GW, taken together.

French nuclear availability fell one percentage point to 55% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

In longer term French trends, national nuclear watchdog ASN said that utility EDF will face challenges in a review period for a plan to extend reactors' lifetimes.

Power consumption in France is expected to fall 500 MW on the day to stand at 42.5 GW on Friday, while in Germany usage will likely decline by 1.3 GW to 55.5 GW.

On the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 3.7% to 156 euros/MWh, a fresh ten-week high, tracking firm oil, carbon and gas.NG/EUO/R

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 201 euros/MWh, also a ten-week high.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.2% at 93.55 euros a tonne.

German procurement portal Ispex said in a report that various weather institutes see hot weather ahead in the northern hemisphere in coming weeks, boosting power demand for air conditioning.

Europe's power battery storage capacity will grow six-fold to 18 GW by 2030 to offset renewable fluctuations, Rystad Energy said in a report.

E.ON's CEO said Europe must speed up decision-making on renewable projects to attract financing, separately urging a build-out of power and gas networks.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

