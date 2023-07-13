EUROPE POWER-Germany rises on less wind, France falls on more nuclear

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Thursday were mixed as Germany's rose on a drop in wind power volumes, which lead to net imports, while those in neighbouring France fell as extra nuclear capacity joining the grid boosted supplies.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 gained 4.4% at 101 euros ($112.77) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0845 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 18.8%, falling to a wide discount to Germany at 80 euros. France has a public holiday on Friday to mark Bastille Day, which is expected to curb demand.

German wind power production was forecast to more than halve day-on-day. It reached 7.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday versus 18.9 GW expected on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Operator EDF had said high river temperatures may limit available production by up to half.

The likely losses are less severe than those at the same time last year, but the restrictions may still trigger increased use of fossil fuel-fired power output elsewhere.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell by 2.3% to 129 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 did not trade, having closed at 166.9 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged up 0.3% to 86.06 euros a tonne.

Germany is set to maintain its hydrogen economy goals to 2030 and beyond, while seeking to update its strategy to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels.

Germany sold four offshore wind concessions for 12.6 billion euros to BP and TotalEnergies for 7 GW of capacity in the North and Baltic Seas, the regulator said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8965 euros)

High river temperatures to limit French nuclear power production

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

