EUROPE POWER-German year-ahead just below all-time high, carbon, coal rally

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The European power futures benchmark at Monday noon was just below an earlier price record, driven by bullish related fuels and carbon, while spot power also had a bull run on negligible wind supply and rising demand.

German Cal '22 baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 was at 91.3 euros ($108.26) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT, up 1.7%, having hit a record 91.45 euros earlier along with buoyant coal and carbon.

The same continuous, bourse-traded, German annual contract was at an all-time high, exceeding the 90.8 euros it had seen in July 2008 F1BYc1.

The equivalent French Cal '22 contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after a previous settlement of 93.3 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were up 2.6% at 62.92 euros a tonne, its highest since the European carbon trading system (ETS) started in 2005.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 hit a contract high of $121 a tonne, up 1.9%.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 130.8 euros/MWh, up 4.6% from Monday delivery, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1, at 123.0 euros/MWh, was also 4.6% higher.

Power output from wind turbines in Germany is expected to fall to an extremely low 1.4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, down from 1.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was at 76% of installed capacity, down from 77.7% on Friday. POWER/FR

Power usage in Germany is expected to gain 2.1 GW at 57.5 GW and 1.6 GW in France to 47.5 GW, reflecting the end of holidays.

Hanover-based GETEC and EDF Trading set up a joint venture company which offers an automated wholesale trading platform for energy services, including carbon offsets and power purchase agreements. The German cartel office had approved the deal in April.

Elsewhere, August trading volume on spot bourse EPEX SPOT increased by 5.7% year-on-year to 49.9 TWh.

In German retail electricity, prices comparison portal Verivox said householders' bills had risen 5.7% over the past 12 months.

($1 = 0.8433 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

