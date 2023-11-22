News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-German wind supply surge cuts spot prices, demand flat

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

November 22, 2023 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday on forecasts for a more than trebling of German wind power volumes, while consumption remained overall flat in the main markets.

French nuclear supply also rose, weighing on prices.

"Tomorrow's outlook is decisively bearish, due to the large increase in wind power supply, day-on-day," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said in a note.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded 42.2% down at 66 euros ($71.99) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0950 GMT while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 25% at 84 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to hit 39 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, up from 12 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear power availability was up 2 percentage points from Wednesday at 71% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The St Laurent 2 reactor's restart has been delayed to Nov. 29 from a previous target date of Nov. 26, utility EDF's maintenance schedules showed.

The river Rhine in southern Germany was re-opened to shipping after being closed around Maxau for a week, following a rise in water levels due to heavy rain.

On the demand side, German consumption was forecast to decrease by 600 MW to 60.8 GW on Thursday, while usage in France was projected to rise by 400 MW to 57.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

Consumption in France next week is due to rise sharply as local temperatures could halve from current levels.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged 1.1% up to 111.2 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was 0.8% down at 116 euros.

Germany's government has imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments as the ruling coalition grapples with a deepening budget crisis, following a court ruling blocking transfers of pandemic funds towards green initiatives.

Web portal Verivox said retail customers of power and gas would not suffer great losses if previously projected price support under the government plans was to be withdrawn.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

