EUROPE POWER-German wind power weighs on spot prices

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for Tuesday plummeted in wholesale markets on Monday, driven down by a forecast jump in German wind power supply.

German over-the-counter baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 tumbled to 30.75 euros ($37.03) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0837 GMT, down 51% from Monday delivery.

The same French contract TRFRBD1 was down 34.9% at 44.25 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to surge by 26.4 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 40.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that average daily wind power supply in the region is expected to fall steadily over the week, reaching about 15 GW by Friday.

French wind power supply is expected to rise by 5.8 GW to 9.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability dropped 5.6 percentage points to 62% of installed capacity as three reactors went offline for planned maintenance over the weekend. POWER/FR

French electricity consumption was forecast to fall by 760 megawatts (MW) to 51.1 GW on Tuesday while demand in Germany was forecast to add 1.4 GW to 58.8 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

Average temperatures are forecast to rise in both countries on Tuesday.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 increased 1.2% to a contract high of 61.10 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon prices.

The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on Nov. 27, 2008. F1BYc1

The equivalent contract in France for 2022 baseload TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing on Friday at 60.50 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances jumped 1.7% to 46.95 euros a tonne after touching a record high of 49.74 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $76.15 a tonne Friday.

($1 = 0.8305 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.