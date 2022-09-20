EUROPE POWER-German wind power lull, less French nuclear capacity boost prices

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices rose on Tuesday over falling wind speeds in key producer Germany and tighter French nuclear generation capacity.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to come in at just 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, down from an already small 7 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Germany has 64 GW of installed onshore and offshore wind capacity.

French nuclear availability was down by one percentage point compared with Monday's at 48% of installed capacity, data from utility EDF showed. POWER/FR

Power demand was flat in both markets day-on-day, with Germany's at 58.6 GW and that in France at 45.5 GW.

German Wednesday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 390 euros ($390.31) a megawatt hour (MWh), up 1.3% from the close at 0930 GMT while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 3.7% higher at 394 euros.

German met office DWD said in a daily note that the next few days would bring more calm and dry conditions.

Night-time temperatures were falling fast ahead of the official start of autumn on Friday while during the day, temperatures were still ranging between 14 and 21 degrees.

Along the curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 2.6% to 484 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 rose to 600 euros, having previously closed at 560 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were 2.1% higher at 72.58 euros a tonne.

In the macroeconomic arena, prices of German industrial products increased by 46% in August year-on-year and those of electricity rose 175%, while inflation is running at 8.8%, the Federal Statistic Office said.

A draft law for Germany's gas levy from Oct. 1 will impose restrictions on gas importers benefiting from its proceeds on the basis of their market share and profitability, three parliamentary and industry sources told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9992 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

