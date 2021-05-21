EUROPE POWER-German Tuesday price rises on lower wind forecast

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power price for Tuesday delivery rose on Friday on expectations of lower wind power supply.

Germany's Tuesday baseload TRDEBD4 traded at 58 euros ($70.89) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, up 42.3% from Friday delivery.

The French Monday contract TRFRBD3 was at 23.5 euros/MWh, falling 39.7% from Friday delivery.

The French Tuesday baseload contract was untraded.

German wind power supply is expected to fall by 10.5 gigawatts (GW) from the Friday level to 15.2 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Monday levels are seen slightly higher at 16.9 GW.

French wind supply is forecast to fall to 7.5 GW on Monday, down 2.4 GW.

Switzerland's biggest nuclear plant at Leibstadt will go offline on Monday for its annual revision.POWER/CH

German power usage forecast to fall by 1.1 GW from the Friday level to 55.7 GW on Tuesday, and be down 13.9 GW from Friday during the Whit Monday holiday, the data showed.

French consumption expected to drop 4.1 GW to 44 GW on Monday.

Forward contracts rallied as carbon emission prices and fuel continued to rebound.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 1.6% at 65 euros and the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 3.6% to 65.25 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.7% to 53.05 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was up 1% at 79.1 a tonne.

Britain's Octopus Energy said since launching retail power customer supply in Germany six months ago, it had won a "medium five-digit number" of accounts and was still aiming for one million by 2024.[ nL8N2I34OG]

Octopus' cloud-based energy platform Kraken automates much of the supply chain and can offer transparent rates. It has 2.2 million customers in six countries.

