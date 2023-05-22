EUROPE POWER-German spot up on jump in wind supply

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices diverged on Monday as the German spot is seen lower with more wind expected on Tuesday.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 78.50 euros ($86.41) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0857 GMT, down 11.8% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 75.75 euros, up 5.9% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

"We expect more wind power throughout the region Tuesday, as well as higher consumption and less solar power in Germany," Refinitiv analysts said.

On the supply side, German wind power production was forecast to surge 10.1 gigawatts (GW) to 20.4 GW on Tuesday, while French wind supply was projected to add 2.6 GW to 6.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar supply is expected to fall 4.1 GW to 9.1 GW.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to fall Wednesday to Thursday to around 13 then 11 GW respectively, and rise slightly on Friday to around 14 GW.

French nuclear availability rose one percentage point to 66% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The outage at the Blayais 4 reactor was extended six days to June 2, operator EDF EDF.PA data showed.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise 1.7 GW day-on-day to 56.9 GW on Tuesday, while French consumption is expected to tick up 390 megawatts (MW) to 42.1 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.4% to 133.80 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was down 2.4% at 182.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 2.8% to 87.35 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

