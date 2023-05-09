EUROPE POWER-German spot up on falling renewables

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices split on Tuesday, with renewable supply dropping in Germany and rising wind supply in France offsetting a gain in demand following the Monday holiday.

"Tomorrow's outlook is bullish, due to the combination of a stable forecast for German consumption together with dropping renewable outputs," Refinitiv analysts said.

On the other hand, Austrian, Belgian and French residual loads are virtually unchanged, they added.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery rose 12.9% at 107.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0907 GMT.

The French Wednesday contract TRFRBD1 was at 97.50 euros/MWh, down 0.5%.

German wind power production is forecast to drop by 3.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 13 GW while French output is projected to rise by 2.5 GW to 7.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from German solar panels is similarly expected to fall by 4.2 GW to 7.1 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 64% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in France is projected to add 3.2 GW day on day to 44.5 GW while German demand is expected to rise by 930 megawatts (MW) to 57.1 GW, the data showed.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 gained 0.3% to 147 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 212.80 euros/MWh on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up by 0.2% to 85.60 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Louise Heavens)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.