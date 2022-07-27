EUROPE POWER-German spot soars as wind supply set to more than halve

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Thursday jumped as wind supply is expected to plummet to less than half of the level expected Wednesday, while the French spot price fell on rising nuclear availability.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday was up 20.5% to 493 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0934 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 shed 4.3% to 540 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 6.3 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 4.1 GW on Thursday, while that in France is expected to tick up 40 megawatts (MW) to 2.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability gained 1.4 percentage points to 45.7% of total capacity as the 900 MW Dampierre 3 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

The restart of the 900 MW Gravelines 4 reactor was moved up one day to July 27, while the outage at the 910 MW Blayais 1 reactor was postponed again, now expected offline on July 31.

Consumption in Germany and France were both seen edging down 50 MW on Thursday to 57.3 GW and 45.1 GW respectively.

Overall European power demand rose during the first three weeks of July compared to June, Rystad energy analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

He added that could not have come at a worse time since most of the additional power generation has to come from coal and gas, both with high prices and constrained supply situations.

Along the curve, some German forward prices rose to contract highs as Russia cut flows to Europe and gas prices rose. NG/EU0#TRDEB:

"Uncertainties in the gas market continue to be a price driver in the power market, with high volatility in recent days," Ronningen said, pointing to maintenance updates and flow reductions on the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Europe.

German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 was up 0.4% to 376 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 387 euros earlier.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price of 494 euros/MWh, above the contract high.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 added 1.3% to 77.64 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Mark Potter)

