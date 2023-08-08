EUROPE POWER-German spot soars as wind power supply slides

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European spot power prices jumped on Tuesday, driven by forecasts of plummeting wind power supply.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 soared 226% to 84.76 euros ($92.88) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1044 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 87.50 euros, up 19.1%.

German wind power production was forecast to tumble by 16.5 gigawatts (GW) to 15.5 GW on Wednesday while French supply is expected to drop by 610 megawatts (MW) to 1.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German solar power supply is also forecast to fall, slipping by 1.1 GW to 9.4 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 55% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany was forecast to edge up by 580 MW day on day to 52.8 GW while French consumption was expected to dip by 90 MW to 38.7 GW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged up by 0.4% to 133.50 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 ticked up 0.3% to 156.50 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.4% to 83.04 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

